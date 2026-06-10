Meridian Park PTSA Art Showcase

The cafeteria became a vibrant space full of self-portraits and dog/cat art

Writer: Kristina Dydychkina Writer: Kristina Dydychkina

Editor: Angelina Dydychkina



On May 13, 2026 the Meridian Park PTSA and Art Docents put on a beautiful art showcase. Every student's art was in it, along with all the R-A-T t-shirt design entries.



There were stations where you could make bracelets, origami and other fun crafts. You also got to see the self-portraits and the pop art dogs the students drew in art docent. There was also a room with the sculptures that students made in Art Docent.



A third room had a screen that played videos of kids doing other talents like singing and stop motion animation.





The sculpture room was full of amazing “found” sculptures.

Students gave new life to what might have been thrown away.



The students who sang showed some amazing talents. A kindergartner who sang one beautiful Vietnamese song and one Chinese song deserves a special shout out! We really liked his confidence when he sang those songs.



The Stop Motion animation club showcased their work. We also really liked the “Does AI Belong?” stop motion animation and the video about dolls escaping.



There was also a delicious and fancy snack station with a string quartet playing nearby. People could look at the art and meet artists making their work. It was literally a feast for all the senses.



Thanks to all the volunteers who helped prepare the event, set up and clean up all the stations. Meridian Park is lucky to have such an awesome art docent program that helped students make such cool and unique art.



We also want to give a shout out to all the Cheetahs whose every single art piece helped make the PTSA Art Showcase a night to be remembered.



Meridian Park Elementary is located at The students who sang showed some amazing talents. A kindergartner who sang one beautiful Vietnamese song and one Chinese song deserves a special shout out! We really liked his confidence when he sang those songs.The Stop Motion animation club showcased their work. We also really liked the “Does AI Belong?” stop motion animation and the video about dolls escaping.There was also a delicious and fancy snack station with a string quartet playing nearby. People could look at the art and meet artists making their work. It was literally a feast for all the senses.Thanks to all the volunteers who helped prepare the event, set up and clean up all the stations. Meridian Park is lucky to have such an awesome art docent program that helped students make such cool and unique art.We also want to give a shout out to all the Cheetahs whose every single art piece helped make the PTSA Art Showcase a night to be remembered.Meridian Park Elementary is located at 17077 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133







