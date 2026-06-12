NUHSA creates Immigrant Resource Guide with Housing and Homelessness Glossary

Friday, June 12, 2026


The North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) has compiled resources to support our immigrant community members.

The Community Resource Guide / Guía de recursos comunitarios lists links to resources related to:
  • Legal Resources and Family Separation Planning
  • Contacts and Public Policies
  • Plans and Policies for Businesses and Nonprofits
  • Mutual Aid and Rapid Response Groups
  • Mental Health Resources
  • Low-barrier Food Resources
Download the English PDF resource guide here, or en Espanol aqui.

Esta guía fue preparada por North Urban Human Services Alliance.

See the NUHSA website for the most up-to-date version. 

In addition, NUHSA created the Housing and Homelessness Glossary
  • to provide a list of important terms related to housing and homelessness, and 
  • to define and clarify these terms to empower community members to engage in the critical housing discussions happening throughout Northern King County. 
Statistics and program details reflect the most recent data available as of 2026 and may change annually.


Posted by DKH at 3:47 AM
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