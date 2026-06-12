Dunn Gardens: Tails on Trails and Music on the Lawn June 17, 2026

Get ready for a tail-wagging good time at Dunn Gardens! For the very first time ever, we’re opening the Gardens to our four-legged friends for Tails on the Trails—paired with a lively afternoon of Celtic music from our favorite band, Third Harbour, who will perform from 12-3pm.Leash up your pup, pack a picnic, and enjoy a relaxing afternoon wandering the trails, lounging on the lawn, and soaking in the beauty of the Gardens alongside toe-tapping Celtic and Irish tunes.As this is a special one-day-only dog-friendly event, we kindly ask that all dogs remain on leash and that owners clean up after their pets.Grab your family, friends, blankets, and baskets, and join us for a paws-itively unforgettable summer afternoon!This is a pay-what-you-can event, with a suggested donation of $10. We believe everyone should have access to the Gardens—please give what you’re able, and know that your support helps sustain inclusive programming and ongoing stewardship of the Gardens.