Dunn Gardens: Tails on Trails and Music on the Lawn June 17, 2026

Friday, June 12, 2026

Photo courtesy Dunn Gardens

Dunn Gardens
Wednesday, June 17, 2026
  • Tails on Trails 9am - 4pm
  • Music on the Lawn 12 - 3pm
 
Get ready for a tail-wagging good time at Dunn Gardens! For the very first time ever, we’re opening the Gardens to our four-legged friends for Tails on the Trails—paired with a lively afternoon of Celtic music from our favorite band, Third Harbour, who will perform from 12-3pm.

Leash up your pup, pack a picnic, and enjoy a relaxing afternoon wandering the trails, lounging on the lawn, and soaking in the beauty of the Gardens alongside toe-tapping Celtic and Irish tunes.

As this is a special one-day-only dog-friendly event, we kindly ask that all dogs remain on leash and that owners clean up after their pets.

Grab your family, friends, blankets, and baskets, and join us for a paws-itively unforgettable summer afternoon!

This is a pay-what-you-can event, with a suggested donation of $10. We believe everyone should have access to the Gardens—please give what you’re able, and know that your support helps sustain inclusive programming and ongoing stewardship of the Gardens.

Register here


Posted by DKH at 3:57 AM
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