Windows Basics: Everyday Computer Skills June 22, 2026 at Senior Activity Center

Friday, June 12, 2026

Windows Basics: Everyday Computer Skills

This class introduces the fundamentals of using a Windows computer, including navigating the desktop, managing files and folders, adjusting settings, and learning helpful shortcuts for everyday tasks. 

Time will be reserved at the end for questions and discussion.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own laptop if they would like hands-on help, but it is not required.

WHEN: Monday, June 22, 2026 from 10:00am - 12:00pm
COST: FREE
LOCATION: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE
REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536


Posted by DKH at 4:06 AM
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