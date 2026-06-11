$550,000 in Grants available for Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes Grant Program
Thursday, June 11, 2026
|Gesa Local Hero program
Local organizations that support one or more of Gesa’s recognized local heroes groups, including firefighters, healthcare workers, law enforcement, educators and Veterans, are encouraged to apply for individual grants of up to $50,000 to assist their continued service.
“The Local Heroes Grant Program is a great example of how our members join us in supporting meaningful causes throughout the communities we serve,” said Amber Merrill, Community Relations Manager at Gesa Credit Union.
“These local heroes make our communities a better and safer place, and we’re proud to support them in making a difference.”
Funding for the grants comes from Gesa’s Affinity Debit Card Program, which allows members to support their chosen local heroes category with every swipe. Funds generated through the program are collected and awarded annually by the Gesa Community Foundation.
Since 2021, the Local Heroes Grant Program has provided more than $2.2 million in grants to local educators, firefighters, healthcare workers, law enforcement and Veterans. Last year alone, the program distributed more than $528,000 across 52 grants, marking the largest single-year total in program history.
Grant applicants must show proof that the funds will directly benefit at least one of the specified local heroes groups in a Gesa community, newly defined this year as a community where Gesa has field of membership. The grant application period closes July 31, 2026.
For more information on grant eligibility and to apply, visit this page.
Gesa Credit Union is one of Washington's largest credit unions, with $6.7 billion in assets, and is more than 320,000 members strong. Gesa is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) and is a full-service financial institution that offers a complete array of consumer, mortgage, and business products and services.
Headquartered in Richland, Washington, Gesa operates 46 branches, loan centers, full-service student-operated campus branches at Washington State University, and 25 student-operated high school branches across Washington state
The Gesa Community Foundation, established in 2022, further supports Gesa's ongoing commitment to local communities and charitable giving, which includes support for schools, Local Heroes groups, and community organizations through its Affinity Debit Card Program, as well as through its annual youth scholarships, and free financial and educational resources available to members and the general public.
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