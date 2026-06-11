$550,000 in Grants available for Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes Grant Program

Gesa Local Hero program , a leading credit union in the Pacific Northwest dedicated to driving meaningful change in the communities it serves, has announced it is now accepting applications for its 2026 Gesa , a leading credit union in the Pacific Northwest dedicated to driving meaningful change in the communities it serves, has announced it is now accepting applications for its 2026 Local Heroes Grant Program through July 31, 2026.

“The Local Heroes Grant Program is a great example of how our members join us in supporting meaningful causes throughout the communities we serve,” said Amber Merrill, Community Relations Manager at Gesa Credit Union.

“These local heroes make our communities a better and safer place, and we’re proud to support them in making a difference.”





Headquartered in Richland, Washington, Gesa operates 46 branches, loan centers, full-service student-operated campus branches at Washington State University, and 25 student-operated high school branches across Washington state





The Gesa Community Foundation, established in 2022, further supports Gesa's ongoing commitment to local communities and charitable giving, which includes support for schools, Local Heroes groups, and community organizations through its Affinity Debit Card Program, as well as through its annual youth scholarships, and free financial and educational resources available to members and the general public.







