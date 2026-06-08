Help Lake Forest Park Public Works name the new Street Sweeper

Lake Forest Park Police Department Annual “Safety Day” July 11, 2026









The top three names will be chosen by City Hall personnel, and the public will be able to vote on the final name during Safety Day.



We look forward to seeing you at the Public Works Booth on Saturday, July 11!



City of Lake Forest Park

17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155



Or make your suggestions at this link before the deadline of July 10, 2026 at 12pm.The top three names will be chosen by City Hall personnel, and the public will be able to vote on the final name during Safety Day.We look forward to seeing you at the Public Works Booth on Saturday, July 11!

This year, the Public Works Department will be joining with a booth of their own.Public Works Project Managers will be providing information about ongoing and upcoming projects as well as answering any questions the public may have. Ask us about the SR104 Roundabout!Our Public Works rigs will be out during Safety Day! Is there a child in your life that loves big rigs? This is their opportunity to get up close and personal.Within our LFP Fleet, our trusty Street Sweeper needs a new name. We are now accepting name suggestions via the QR Code. We are accepting names until July 10th, 2026, so don’t delay!