Hopelink English for Work classes online July 20 - August 20

How to network with others

How to find opportunities to engage in the local community

Effective communication skills to succeed at work and in life

Strategies to build vocabulary and improve reading skills

And more!

Fill out the interest form on our webpage,

send an email to english@hopelink.org, or

leave a message at 425-250-3007.

This class is best for adults with intermediate and advanced level English language skills who are preparing to get a job in the U.S.Students who complete the summer class are strongly encouraged to continue with us in the fall! Our fall classes will be online via Zoom, and students will learn to write a resume, search for jobs, and do job interviews.Classes are from July 20-August 20. There are three class options to choose from: in-person at Hopelink Bellevue or Hopelink Redmond or online via Zoom. All classes are two days per week, and each session is two hours long. Contact us for details!Students must: