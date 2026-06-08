Hopelink English for Work classes online July 20 - August 20

Monday, June 8, 2026


Registration for English for Work summer quarter is open now through Hopelink.

A special five-week summer class focuses on preparing students to get a job and succeed in a diverse workplace through learning how to build meaningful connections with others and engage in the local community. 

According to a recent survey of 1,000 working adults in the U.S, 54% got a job through a personal or professional connection. Developing relationships with others is essential!

In this class, students learn:
  • How to network with others
  • How to find opportunities to engage in the local community
  • Effective communication skills to succeed at work and in life
  • Strategies to build vocabulary and improve reading skills
  • And more!

This class is best for adults with intermediate and advanced level English language skills who are preparing to get a job in the U.S.

Students who complete the summer class are strongly encouraged to continue with us in the fall! Our fall classes will be online via Zoom, and students will learn to write a resume, search for jobs, and do job interviews.

Classes are from July 20-August 20. There are three class options to choose from: in-person at Hopelink Bellevue or Hopelink Redmond or online via Zoom. All classes are two days per week, and each session is two hours long. Contact us for details!

How to sign up:
English for Work eligibility:

Students must:
  • have intermediate or advanced level English skills
  • plan to get a job in the U.S. or enroll in job training/college to prepare to get a job within the next 6 months
  • be 18 years or older
  • ­not have a B-1, B-2, F-1, J-1, or M-1 visa
  • live in Hopelink’s service area (in north or east King County), Seattle, or a neighboring city. (See map here)

Posted by DKH at 1:31 AM
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