Infinite Worlds: A Multiverse Mural Art Workshop

Wednesday, June 10, 2026


Infinite Worlds: A Multiverse Mural Art Workshop
Saturday June 20, 2026 at 11:30am or 12:15pm

Richmond Beach Library
19601 21st Ave NW 98177

In the multiverse, every possibility exists somewhere. A sky full of moons. A forest that breathes. A city floating between dimensions. What does your universe look like? Working with professional artist Ann Blanch, dream up the creatures, landscapes, and mysteries of worlds beyond our own to display on our library mural. All materials provided — imagination supplied by you. After the display period, art will be returned to the participants.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.
Ages 5 and older, tweens, teens and adults.

Please register everyone in your group, including adults and attend only one session, 11:30am or 12:15pm.


Posted by DKH at 3:27 AM
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