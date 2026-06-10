Infinite Worlds: A Multiverse Mural Art Workshop

In the multiverse, every possibility exists somewhere. A sky full of moons. A forest that breathes. A city floating between dimensions. What does your universe look like? Working with professional artist Ann Blanch, dream up the creatures, landscapes, and mysteries of worlds beyond our own to display on our library mural. All materials provided — imagination supplied by you. After the display period, art will be returned to the participants.Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.Ages 5 and older, tweens, teens and adults.