Summer Bash at Always Summer Ice Cream June 21, 2026

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

SUMMER BASH 2026
Join Always Summer Ice Cream on June 21, 2026 from 11 AM–3 PM as we celebrate the first days of summer with an afternoon of music, treats, and family fun.
Live jazz from Always Jazz
Face painting
Balloon art
Handcrafted ice cream, sundaes, crepes & coffee

Bring the family, bring Dad, bring your neighbors.

Whether you’re coming from Lake Forest Park, Shoreline, Seattle, Mountlake Terrace, or beyond, we’d love to celebrate summer with you.

Because the best days are the ones spent outside, listening to good music, eating something delicious, and making memories together.
June 21, 2026 from 11 AM–3 PM


Posted by DKH at 3:39 AM
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