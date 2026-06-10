What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline: June 10 - 16
Wednesday, June 10, 2026
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline: June 10 - 16
This week’s lineup is packed with opportunities to connect, explore, learn, and celebrate. From one of the last chances to enjoy Rainbow Bingo before its summer break to discovering sea stars and marine life during Low Tide Beach Explorations, there’s something happening for every age and interest. You'll also find live music, community gatherings, farmers markets, hands-on workshops, a fire station open house, and plenty of ways to enjoy the longer days with your neighbors.
For the latest updates on International Soccer activities in Shoreline visit: www.destinationshoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Events of the Week:
Rainbow Bingo – Last One Until this Fall!!
Friday, June 12 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Hosted by Sylvia O’Stayformore, participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
Low Tide Beach Explorations
Sunday, June 14 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM, Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Observe sea stars, crabs and other sea creatures who live in Puget Sound. All ages are welcome. Waterproof footwear is recommended. No registration necessary.
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Balance & Stability with Breaking Branches Health & Fitness
Thursday, June 11 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Through guided stretches, low-impact resistance training, and functional exercises, participants will build strength, reduce fall risk, and feel more agile in everyday life.
HOPE, JOY, AND CIVIC RENEWAL
Thursday, June 11 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM, Shoreline College
Priya Frank and Sean Goode offer uplifting reflections for a moment when many feel worn down by our political climate.
Drag Karaoke at Drumlin
Thursday, June 11 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM, Drumlin
Summer Soundwave - concert in the park
Friday, June 12 2:30 PM - 9:00 PM, Richmond Highlands Park
Hello High Schoolers! This event is just for you! It's time for the second annual Summer Soundwave! Enjoy an evening of music in the park, for FREE!
Shoreline Fire Station 51 Open House Pancake Breakfast & Safety Fair!
Saturday, June 13 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Fire Station 51
This annual event is a great opportunity for families, neighbors, and community members to meet their local Firefighters, and learn more about fire safety and emergency services.
Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, June 13 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Corner of 192nd & Aurora
Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more.
Ribbon Cutting - Luminous Physiotherapy & Phases Clinic
Saturday, June 13 11:00 AM - 2:30 PM, Luminous Physio
Join us for a Ribbon Cutting for Luminous Physiotherapy and Phases Clinic.
Community Threads @ STL
Saturday, June 13 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
Got a collection of hole-filled socks you can’t get rid of? Have you been meaning to set aside time for your latest alteration, but need some motivation? Come mend with us!
Machine Sewing 101
Saturday, June 13 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
Students will leave this class with the foundation for utilizing a standard home sewing machine.
Shoreline Kick-Off Gaming Tournament
Saturday, June 13 6:00 PM - 10:30 PM, Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
Join us at the Teen Center for a Soccer themed video game competition with free snacks! Open to all middle school students.
Gemini Season Tarot Café
Saturday, June 13 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Salvation Artists Collective
The Sun is in curious, conversational Gemini, so we’ll be exploring the themes of The Lovers card.
Urbanist Shoreline Coffee in the Park
Sunday, June 14 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM, Richmond Highlands Park
We’ll have coffee and snacks. Kids welcome — the playground there is exceptionally cool.
Healthy Soil, Healthy Garden: Intro to Soil Health
Sunday, June 14 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM, Shoreline Tool Library
Marni Swart has been teaching this class for years, and by the end of it, you’ll also understand the importance of healthy soil in a garden.
Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Sunday, June 14 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, in front of LFP City Hall
For over 20 years, the market has been the your go-to spot for fresh food, local goods, and community connection.
Watercoloring Floral Class
Monday, June 15 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Nancy Malek will walk you through the steps to create various different kinds of flowers and plants. Finish the class with a garden piece you will love!
Monday Night Trivia with Lelando at Drumlin
Monday, June 15 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM, Drumlin
Sign-up starts at 7 pm, trivia starts at 7:30 pm - NO RSVPs
Low Tide Beach Explorations
Tuesday, June 16 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Observe sea stars, crabs and other sea creatures who live in Puget Sound. All ages are welcome. Waterproof footwear is recommended. No registration necessary.
BECU Presents: Debt Reduction Strategies
Tuesday, June 16 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Virtual
Want to gain actionable insights on conquering debt? We’ll discuss practical tips and strategies to help create a debt payoff plan that motivates you to keep going.
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Juneteenth celebration in Shoreline!
Friday, June 19 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Shoreline City Hall
In partnership with Black Coffee Northwest and the City of Shoreline, we can’t wait to celebrate community, culture, and freedom with you. See you there!
Summer Solstice Picnic at the Garden
Saturday, June 20 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Enjoy extended garden hours on the longest day of the year with others who live in our community.
CityLearn: Private Tree Code Update
Thursday, June 25 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Shoreline City Hall
We're updating the City's Private Tree Code to meet the City's tree canopy goals and follow Urban Forestry best practices!
Shoreline Global Kick-Off Festival
Tuesday, June 30 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Cromwell Park
Celebrate international soccer with live music, food trucks, and movement-based activities.
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by:
Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - a Boutique and Gallery
Shorelake Arts bringing people together through art, culture, and shared experiences.
Seniors Helping Seniors®, Supporting Independence for Seniors in Shoreline
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce – Supporting local businesses in Shoreline
Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here.
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