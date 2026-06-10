Lake Forest Park City Council considering November ballot measure to help cover costs

The Lake Forest Park City Council proposed a ballot measure in the fall of 2025 to help cover the increasing costs of maintaining public safety services.





That measure failed by a mere 19 votes, requiring the city council to dip further into savings to continue providing the public safety services this community expects and deserves.





In a recent cost-saving effort, City Hall is now closed to the public on Fridays, and further cost-saving measures are being considered.



As the City Council considers the 2027-2028 biennial budget this fall, the city continues to face significant budget challenges.





Lake Forest Park is a “full-service” city providing road maintenance and sidewalk improvements, sewer and storm water utilities, planning and development, environmental and sustainability programs, and parks and recreational spaces.





It also has its own court system and police department, which are highly valued by the community.



The City is faced with a persistent structural budget gap. Property taxes are the largest component of the City’s general fund revenues. But while inflation rose by over 24% over the past 4 years, the city was only permitted to increase property taxes by 4% during the same period. This is not a sustainable business model for the city.



Contract Cost Increases



The city has a public budget process and has limited spending where it has control of costs, however it is still not enough. Due to rising costs for public safety dispatch services, jail services, contract services, and state mandates, the city’s savings will be depleted by the end of 2028, as it continues to pay ongoing public safety costs with one-time funds.









More information: Sign up for newsflashes For this reason, the City Council is considering asking voters again in November 2026, to support a ballot measure to pay for these public safety service costs. You can find out more about the city’s budget challenges here More information: Sign up for newsflashes on the city website for updates on future “Coffee with Council/Mayor” and the city’s budget process.







