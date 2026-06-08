Celebrate Summer Solstice with Labyrinths on the Beach June 21, 2026



Join a playful outdoor event celebrating the longest day of the year with an ancient practice to reflect and center. Join a playful outdoor event celebrating the longest day of the year with an ancient practice to reflect and center.









This family-friendly event features multiple labyrinths to walk, a station for take-home finger labyrinth making, a bonfire, song circle, and options to join in contemplative activities and shared reflection.





The event is open-house style: drop in when it works for you and participate how you would like. Donation-based, contributions welcomed. See event website for more details, accessibility information, and any updates.

Labyrinths are a simple reflection form that allows the walker to journey inward to their truth, then outward into the world.

They are a powerful tool to move through challenges and find intention, clarity, and joy. In a challenging world, let's connect with ourselves, with community, and with the natural world, and engage in creativity, play, and contemplation.



