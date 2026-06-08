Celebrate Summer Solstice with Labyrinths on the Beach June 21, 2026
Monday, June 8, 2026
Join a playful outdoor event celebrating the longest day of the year with an ancient practice to reflect and center.
Gathering Ground offers their seventh annual Summer Solstice Labyrinth Walk on Saturday, June 21, 2026 from 7:00 - 9:10pm at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline, 98177.
This family-friendly event features multiple labyrinths to walk, a station for take-home finger labyrinth making, a bonfire, song circle, and options to join in contemplative activities and shared reflection.
The event is open-house style: drop in when it works for you and participate how you would like. Donation-based, contributions welcomed. See event website for more details, accessibility information, and any updates.
Labyrinths are a simple reflection form that allows the walker to journey inward to their truth, then outward into the world.
They are a powerful tool to move through challenges and find intention, clarity, and joy. In a challenging world, let's connect with ourselves, with community, and with the natural world, and engage in creativity, play, and contemplation.
This event is offered by Gathering Ground. Gathering Ground provides community for people to make and share meaning, through observing earth holidays, deep sharing and listening, and growing together in relationship with the world around us.
This event is produced in partnership with the Western Washington Labyrinth Network.
For more information visit the event website or email GatherinGround.Seattle@gmail.com.
This event is produced in partnership with the Western Washington Labyrinth Network.
For more information visit the event website or email GatherinGround.Seattle@gmail.com.
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