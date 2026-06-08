Rainbow Bingo June 12, 2026 - last one until Fall



Last Rainbow Bingo until Fall! Last Rainbow Bingo until Fall!







Purchase tickets here



We may sell out so purchase your tickets today!

Friday, June 12, 2026

Building facing NE 185th

Doors open at 6:00 pm

Bingo begins at 7:00 pm





We are excited to announce that we have a yearlong sponsor for Rainbow Bingo, Suzan M. Shayler, Financial Advisor, ChFC® with Edward Jones! Be sure to thank her and her team for supporting the Center.





The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is thrilled to offer RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O’Stayformore. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!





Cash Beverage Bar

Rainbow Jell-O Shots

Prizes!





Please note that this is a 21 and over event





Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.

The $20 Admission reserves your seat and includes the evening’s entertainment plus loaded nachos.

$10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.



