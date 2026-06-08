Rainbow Bingo June 12, 2026 - last one until Fall

Monday, June 8, 2026


Last Rainbow Bingo until Fall!

We may sell out so purchase your tickets today!
Purchase tickets here

Friday, June 12, 2026
Building facing NE 185th
Doors open at 6:00 pm
Bingo begins at 7:00 pm

We are excited to announce that we have a yearlong sponsor for Rainbow Bingo, Suzan M. Shayler, Financial Advisor, ChFC® with Edward Jones! Be sure to thank her and her team for supporting the Center.

The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is thrilled to offer RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O’Stayformore. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!

Cash Beverage Bar
Rainbow Jell-O Shots
Prizes!

Please note that this is a 21 and over event

Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards. 
  • The $20 Admission reserves your seat and includes the evening’s entertainment plus loaded nachos.
  • $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.

Posted by DKH at 2:58 AM
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