Outdoor craft fair at Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church July 11, 2026

Thursday, June 11, 2026

On Saturday July 11, 2026 from 11am - 4pm Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church is hosting an outdoor craft fair! 

Handmade goods, vintage, fair trade, and food will all be available on our beautiful grounds. 

There will be a children's market and our playground will be open for your kiddos.

Interested in being a vendor? Apply here

For any other inquiries, please email crafts@shorelineuu.org

The church is located at 14724 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155


Posted by DKH at 3:28 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  