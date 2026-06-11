Outdoor craft fair at Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church July 11, 2026
Thursday, June 11, 2026
Handmade goods, vintage, fair trade, and food will all be available on our beautiful grounds.
There will be a children's market and our playground will be open for your kiddos.
Interested in being a vendor? Apply here
For any other inquiries, please email crafts@shorelineuu.org
The church is located at 14724 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
The church is located at 14724 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
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