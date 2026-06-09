Apply to be a youth member on the Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board

Twin Ponds North

Photo by Hitomi Dames

Are you between the ages of 15 and 19, live in Shoreline, and looking for an opportunity to play an important role in the Shoreline community? Then we encourage you to apply for one of the youth positions on the Are you between the ages of 15 and 19, live in Shoreline, and looking for an opportunity to play an important role in the Shoreline community? Then we encourage you to apply for one of the youth positions on the Shoreline Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services/Tree (PRCS/Tree) Board





We are now accepting applications for two youth position to serve on the PRCS/Tree Board for the 2026/2027 academic year. Your perspective and input is an important part of the PRCS/Tree Board’s work.





If you are eligible, we encourage you to apply.





The PRCS/Tree Board advises the City Council and City staff on a variety of issues related to parks, recreation, public art, special events, cultural services, and trees on public property. Topics may include park design; programs and events; policy development; public art and cultural opportunities; and development of planning documents, rules, and regulations.





The Board consists of seven adult members and two non-voting youth members. Youth members must reside in Shoreline and be between the ages of 15 and 19 years old. If appointed, you have the option of beginning your term in July or wait until September as your schedule allows. The City compensates Board members, including the two youth members, at a rate of $50 per meeting.





The Board typically meets on the fourth Thursday of each month from January through October and the first Thursday in December. Meetings are from 7:00 to 9:00pm at City Hall. There is a minimum of eight meetings per year. Board meetings are held using a hybrid format allowing for either in-person or online attendance.



If you are a Shoreline resident between the ages of 15 and 19, interested in serving your community, and gaining experience with a city board, please complete and submit an



If you are a Shoreline resident between the ages of 15 and 19, interested in serving your community, and gaining experience with a city board, please complete and submit an online application . If you prefer a paper copy of the application, you can pick one up from the City Clerk’s Office, which is located in the lobby of City Hall. Once you have completed it, you can return it to the Clerk’s Office.





Online applications are due by 11:59pm on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

If you choose to turn in a paper copy application, it is due to the City Clerk’s Office no later than 4:00pm on Thursday, June 18, 2026.





We will contact you after the application deadline regarding the status of your application.





More Information:

Recreation, Cultural and Community Service Director Mary Reidy







