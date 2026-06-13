No Drone Zone for FIFA matches

Leave Your Drone at Home





Unsafe and improper use of “unmanned aircraft systems” (UAS) or drones poses a physical hazard to other aircraft and individuals on the ground and can violate federal law.



The FBI is working with the FAA to enforce temporary flight restrictions (TFRs), using federally authorized capabilities to detect, track, and assess unauthorized drone activity, with personnel from both agencies deployed full-time to identify drone activity that could threaten aviation safety, critical infrastructure, or public safety at and around event venues.



FBI Seattle, together with our partners from Seattle Police Department, King County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, the Port of Seattle, and DHS agencies, including the Federal Air Marshal Service, emphasize the importance of drone operators checking for active flight restrictions.



TFRs will be in place for all U.S. match venues and associated event sites.





In Seattle, the TFRs will cover Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) and a radius of 3 miles around the stadium. The TFRs will be in place 3 hours before the match until 3 hours after the conclusion of the match









SEATTLE, WA – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has established a “No Drone Zone” for FIFA World Cup 2026.