Archiving and Preservation Workshop June 30, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026


Curation 101: Archiving and Preservation Workshop - Learn how to take care of your own treasures with the Shoreline Historical Museum!

Bring a treasured photo, letter, or other small artifact and learn how to properly house and store your items so they can have a long and happy life!

Participants will all receive a free archival box to preserve their keepsake!

WHEN: Tuesday, June 30 2:00 - 3:30pm
COST: FREE
LOCATION: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline 98155
REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536


Posted by DKH at 3:26 AM
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