Archiving and Preservation Workshop June 30, 2026



Curation 101: Archiving and Preservation Workshop - Learn how to take care of your own treasures with the Shoreline Historical Museum! Curation 101: Archiving and Preservation Workshop - Learn how to take care of your own treasures with the Shoreline Historical Museum!

Bring a treasured photo, letter, or other small artifact and learn how to properly house and store your items so they can have a long and happy life!





Participants will all receive a free archival box to preserve their keepsake!











