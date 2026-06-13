Archiving and Preservation Workshop June 30, 2026
Saturday, June 13, 2026
Curation 101: Archiving and Preservation Workshop - Learn how to take care of your own treasures with the Shoreline Historical Museum!
Bring a treasured photo, letter, or other small artifact and learn how to properly house and store your items so they can have a long and happy life!
Participants will all receive a free archival box to preserve their keepsake!
WHEN: Tuesday, June 30 2:00 - 3:30pm
COST: FREE
LOCATION: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline 98155
REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536
COST: FREE
LOCATION: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline 98155
REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536
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