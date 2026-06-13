Echo Lake Neighborhood Association to host candidates for 32nd LD at virtual meeting June 16, 2026

A more detailed map can be found here At their monthly meeting on Tuesday June 16, 2026 at 7pm on Zoom, the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) will host the candidates for positions in the 32nd LD of the state legislature. At their monthly meeting onthe Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) will host the candidates for positions in the 32nd LD of the state legislature.





State Senator and Representative Position 1 are on the primary ballot on August 4, 2026 after which the top 2 candidates in each race will advance to the November election.





Representative Position 2, with two candidates, will not be in the primary but will go directly to the November ballot.



