Echo Lake Neighborhood Association to host candidates for 32nd LD at virtual meeting June 16, 2026
Saturday, June 13, 2026
|A more detailed map can be found here
State Senator and Representative Position 1 are on the primary ballot on August 4, 2026 after which the top 2 candidates in each race will advance to the November election.
Representative Position 2, with two candidates, will not be in the primary but will go directly to the November ballot.
- State Senator (4 year term) - Cindy Ryu, Ira McBee, Jesse Salomon
- State Representative Position 1 (2 year term) - Jenna Nand, Will Chen, Keith Scully, Danica Noble, Lisa Resnak, Chris Bloomquist
- State Representative Position 2 (2 year term) - Lauren Davis, Imraan Siddiqi
All the candidates have been invited to the ELNA meeting and all but one so far have confirmed. This is not a debate or a candidate forum, but an opportunity for each candidate to introduce themselves.
The 32nd legislative district includes
- all of Shoreline
- a section of northwest Seattle
- the Town of Woodway
- a section of Edmonds, south of Edmonds Way
- the unincorporated neighborhood of Esperance
- Mountlake Terrace
- Lynnwood
If you are not on the ELNA mailing list, send an email to ELNABoard@gmail.com requesting the link for this meeting. Please state the area where you live. Echo Lake residents will be added to the mailing list; others will not.
Please do not reply to this article but send a new email to ELNABoard@gmail.com
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