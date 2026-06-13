Echo Lake Neighborhood Association to host candidates for 32nd LD at virtual meeting June 16, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026

A more detailed map can be found here
At their monthly meeting on Tuesday June 16, 2026 at 7pm on Zoom, the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) will host the candidates for positions in the 32nd LD of the state legislature.

State Senator and Representative Position 1 are on the primary ballot on August 4, 2026 after which the top 2 candidates in each race will advance to the November election. 

Representative Position 2, with two candidates, will not be in the primary but will go directly to the November ballot.

  • State Senator (4 year term) - Cindy Ryu, Ira McBee, Jesse Salomon
  • State Representative Position 1 (2 year term) - Jenna Nand, Will Chen, Keith Scully, Danica Noble, Lisa Resnak, Chris Bloomquist
  • State Representative Position 2 (2 year term) - Lauren Davis, Imraan Siddiqi
All the candidates have been invited to the ELNA meeting and all but one so far have confirmed. This is not a debate or a candidate forum, but an opportunity for each candidate to introduce themselves.

The 32nd legislative district includes 
  • all of Shoreline
  • a section of northwest Seattle
  • the Town of Woodway
  • a section of Edmonds, south of Edmonds Way
  • the unincorporated neighborhood of Esperance
  • Mountlake Terrace
  • Lynnwood
If you are not on the ELNA mailing list, send an email to ELNABoard@gmail.com requesting the link for this meeting. Please state the area where you live. Echo Lake residents will be added to the mailing list; others will not.

Please do not reply to this article but send a new email to ELNABoard@gmail.com


Posted by DKH at 5:15 AM
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