Dunn Gardens Books with Beth June 23, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Photo courtesy Dunn Gardens
Dunn Gardens

Books with Beth
Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 12:30pm
Pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $10.

Join us for a warm, welcoming afternoon as we celebrate the return of our dear friend and former Dunn Gardens Executive Director, Beth Weir, visiting from New Zealand.

Beth will read from her newly published book, One Move, One Mouse, One Marriage, a heartfelt and humorous reflection on life’s unexpected turns, and invite guests to share a favorite book of their own—sparking conversation, connection, and plenty of great recommendations.

She’ll be joined by two fellow writing friends, Laura C. Lippman, sharing poems from The Catastrophist’s Daughter, and Wanda J. Herndon, author of Working Class to Breaking Glass: One Woman’s Fight to Belong and to Lead.

We’ll sip tea and wine, enjoy a few cookies, and settle into the beauty of Dunn Gardens—perhaps even outdoors, if the weather cooperates.

To sweeten the afternoon, Beth is offering a book raffle!

Come for the stories, stay for the community.

Register here


Posted by DKH at 5:32 AM
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