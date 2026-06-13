Dunn Gardens Books with Beth June 23, 2026

Books with Beth

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 12:30pm

Pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $10.



Join us for a warm, welcoming afternoon as we celebrate the return of our dear friend and former Dunn Gardens Executive Director, Beth Weir, visiting from New Zealand.

Beth will read from her newly published book, One Move, One Mouse, One Marriage, a heartfelt and humorous reflection on life’s unexpected turns, and invite guests to share a favorite book of their own—sparking conversation, connection, and plenty of great recommendations.She’ll be joined by two fellow writing friends,, sharing poems from The Catastrophist’s Daughter, and, author of Working Class to Breaking Glass: One Woman’s Fight to Belong and to Lead.We’ll sip tea and wine, enjoy a few cookies, and settle into the beauty of Dunn Gardens—perhaps even outdoors, if the weather cooperates.To sweeten the afternoon, Beth is offering a book raffle!Come for the stories, stay for the community.