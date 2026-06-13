Welcome to Week 2 of the Shoreline Farmers Market season - Saturdays 10an - 2pm

MARKET GAMES

POWERED BY SALAL CREDIT UNION





Looking for a little extra fun during your market visit? Stop by Market Games, where kids, families, and market-goers of all ages can enjoy a variety of games while spending time at the market.

A special thank you to Salal Credit Union, the proud sponsor of Market Games. They'll be tabling at the market this Saturday, so be sure to stop by, say hello, and thank them for helping make this fun community program possible!





KIDS CLUB

POWERED BY OPTUM

returns this week at the market! From crafts and activities to fresh food fun, we’re excited to welcome young market-goers for another season of learning, exploring, and market adventures.



