Welcome to Week 2 of the Shoreline Farmers Market season - Saturdays 10an - 2pm
Saturday, June 13, 2026
Thank you to everyone who joined us for opening day. It was wonderful to see so many familiar faces, meet new community members, and celebrate the start of our 15th season together. The energy, support, and enthusiasm from shoppers, vendors, volunteers, and sponsors made for a fantastic kickoff to the season.
As we head into Week 2, we're excited for another Saturday filled with fresh local produce, handcrafted goods, delicious prepared foods, live music, and community connection.
We're also continuing to celebrate Pride Month alongside the City of Shoreline, with our Pride Lounge and Pride-themed activities helping make the market an even more welcoming and vibrant place for all.
We can't wait to see you at the market this Saturday!
We can't wait to see you at the market this Saturday!
MARKET GAMES
POWERED BY SALAL CREDIT UNION
Looking for a little extra fun during your market visit? Stop by Market Games, where kids, families, and market-goers of all ages can enjoy a variety of games while spending time at the market.
A special thank you to Salal Credit Union, the proud sponsor of Market Games. They'll be tabling at the market this Saturday, so be sure to stop by, say hello, and thank them for helping make this fun community program possible!
KIDS CLUB
POWERED BY OPTUM
returns this week at the market! From crafts and activities to fresh food fun, we’re excited to welcome young market-goers for another season of learning, exploring, and market adventures.
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