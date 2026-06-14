Lost and Found at elementary schools

Sunday, June 14, 2026

We have 108+ coats, sweatshirts, hats, scarves, and more that will be DONATED
 on the last day of school if you don’t claim them!

What happened to your kid's coat?

This notice is from Highland Terrace Elementary - but it's true of every elementary in the Shoreline School District - and probably every elementary school everywhere.

Somehow, even in the coldest days of winter (which we don't seem to have anymore) kids leave their coats behind. And they never miss them or think to check at the school office.

At the end of the year, the school has so many coats it could set up its own retail store.

Schools make regular announcements but parents rarely respond. By the end of the year, the child has grown and the coat probably doesn't fit anymore anyway.

The school donates the coats at the end of the school year.

However, you may have a younger child who could use the coat or sweatshirt or gloves or hat.

Send your student to pick up their items ASAP

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 1:19 AM
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