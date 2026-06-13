Jobs: WSDOT Lead Appraiser (PAS5)
Saturday, June 13, 2026
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$80,816 – $108,712 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Lead Appraiser (Property & Acquisition Specialist 5) to serve as the Northwest Region’s expert-level eminent domain appraiser, providing leadership and technical expertise for complex property valuation and right of way acquisition activities. This position performs and oversees appraisal and appraisal review assignments in compliance with USPAP, FHWA, and WSDOT requirements while ensuring transportation projects meet all applicable state and federal regulations. The Lead Appraiser develops scopes of work, manages consultant appraiser contracts, performs valuations and reviews, and provides guidance on valuation methodologies and project delivery. In addition, this role supports the Appraisal Division Supervisor by leading appraisal efforts, training staff, overseeing projects, and establishing quality standards for appraisal work products from project design through final valuation.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
$80,816 – $108,712 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Lead Appraiser (Property & Acquisition Specialist 5) to serve as the Northwest Region’s expert-level eminent domain appraiser, providing leadership and technical expertise for complex property valuation and right of way acquisition activities. This position performs and oversees appraisal and appraisal review assignments in compliance with USPAP, FHWA, and WSDOT requirements while ensuring transportation projects meet all applicable state and federal regulations. The Lead Appraiser develops scopes of work, manages consultant appraiser contracts, performs valuations and reviews, and provides guidance on valuation methodologies and project delivery. In addition, this role supports the Appraisal Division Supervisor by leading appraisal efforts, training staff, overseeing projects, and establishing quality standards for appraisal work products from project design through final valuation.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
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