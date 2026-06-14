WeatherWatcher: Heat Advisory issued, short heatwave, then regular summer

From the archives, hot sunny July evening at Richmond Beach, 7-24-2022.

Photo by Carl Dinse



The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a heat advisory in effect for virtually all Puget Sound Lowlands, including Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. The heat advisory is in effect from Sunday morning at 11 AM until Tuesday morning at 5 AM.





From the National Weather Service:

What: Hot conditions with high temperatures up to 85 to 90 degrees and low temperatures down to 60 degrees expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness.

Hot conditions with high temperatures up to 85 to 90 degrees and low temperatures down to 60 degrees expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness. Where: Eastern Kitsap County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Lowlands of Western Skagit and Northwestern Snohomish Counties, Lowlands of Western Whatcom County, Northern Hood Canal, Port Townsend Area, Southern Hood Canal, Downtown Everett / Marysville Area, and Shoreline / Lynnwood / South Everett Area.

Eastern Kitsap County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Lowlands of Western Skagit and Northwestern Snohomish Counties, Lowlands of Western Whatcom County, Northern Hood Canal, Port Townsend Area, Southern Hood Canal, Downtown Everett / Marysville Area, and Shoreline / Lynnwood / South Everett Area. When: From 11 AM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

From 11 AM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. Impacts: Heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

Heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. Additional details: The warmest daytime high temperatures are expected Monday afternoon and the warmest overnight lows are expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. Precautionary/Preparedness actions:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.





Forecast: For the next 7 days and beyond, the forecast calls for sunny skies and mostly clear nights. We are at the start of a short-lived mild heatwave, where we are expecting high temperatures in the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park areas to peak in the mid 80's on Sunday and Monday, with lows near 60°F.





Tuesday, we return to our seasonably sunny days with highs back down into the 70's, and lows in the 50's.





We repeat this forecast Wednesday and Thursday as well, with Friday warming up just a bit to near 80°F. Next weekend looks sunny with high temperatures returning to the mid 70's.





For current weather conditions and alerts, please visit www.shorelineweather.com







