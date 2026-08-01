Captain Scott Ciraulo retires from Shoreline Fire after 25 years

After 25 years, Captain Scott Ciraulo is retiring from the Shoreline Fire Department. Scott has served honorably with Shoreline holding the ranks of Firefighter, Driver/Engineer, Lieutenant, and Captain.





Scott taught as an instructor for King County Technical Rescue for many years and was also a member of FEMA's Washington Task Force 1 as a Rescue Specialist and Rigger. He continued moving the needle by helping build Shoreline's rescue program and will retire as a Captain from Rescue 151.





In the years in Shoreline you responded to countless emergencies, often being relied upon to come up with solutions to our most challenging incidents. Your passion for teaching translated to firefighters working through many complex problems along side you and accomplishing the mission to save lives and protect property. While the citizens of Shoreline may never know your contribution, your brothers and sisters will never forget how you made us better.



Cap, you will be missed and we will continue to honor your legacy by continuing to learn and be better. Enjoy your well deserved retirement and time with family. You will be missed but not forgotten. It's not goodbye, it's see you later.









His passion for teaching was second to none and he spent numerous years teaching "the craft" to new firefighters at the Washington State Fire Training Academy. One of his favorite topics being fire science, and understanding "the how and why" to our profession. He molded and developed countless firefighters and drivers, but his biggest passion was technical rescue.