Shoreline Tool Library tool sale September 19, 2026
Sunday, August 2, 2026
16610 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Make sure to block off your calendar so you can come by, get some tools, and help us keep thousands of preloved items out of the landfill
We're still nailing down some details for the event, so expect to see the RSVP page on our Class & Event calendar sometime next week.
We're still nailing down some details for the event, so expect to see the RSVP page on our Class & Event calendar sometime next week.
We're planning to sell limited presale tickets (one plus-one included), and then raffle some of them off to folks who RSVP (for free)!
We'll also be gifting one to the person who refers the most new tool library members (more details to come).
The best way to get notified when we set up this page is to check "Tool Sale" on our Class & Event Notification Registration form.
Sign up for customizable class & event notifications HERE
Class & Event Calendar: HERE
This is a nonprofit fundraising event. All proceeds support the Seattle REconomy community and our tool libraries in NE Seattle and Shoreline.
The best way to get notified when we set up this page is to check "Tool Sale" on our Class & Event Notification Registration form.
Sign up for customizable class & event notifications HERE
Class & Event Calendar: HERE
This is a nonprofit fundraising event. All proceeds support the Seattle REconomy community and our tool libraries in NE Seattle and Shoreline.
0 comments:
Post a Comment