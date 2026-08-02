Shoreline Tool Library tool sale September 19, 2026

Sunday, August 2, 2026

Our next "All Offers Accepted" Tool Sale is scheduled for Saturday, September 19th, from 9am–3pm at the Shoreline Tool Library! 16610 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Make sure to block off your calendar so you can come by, get some tools, and help us keep thousands of preloved items out of the landfill

We're still nailing down some details for the event, so expect to see the RSVP page on our Class & Event calendar sometime next week. 

We're planning to sell limited presale tickets (one plus-one included), and then raffle some of them off to folks who RSVP (for free)! 

We'll also be gifting one to the person who refers the most new tool library members (more details to come).

The best way to get notified when we set up this page is to check "Tool Sale" on our Class & Event Notification Registration form.

Sign up for customizable class & event notifications HERE
Class & Event Calendar: HERE

This is a nonprofit fundraising event. All proceeds support the Seattle REconomy community and our tool libraries in NE Seattle and Shoreline.


Posted by DKH at 2:49 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  