Family Day is Coming to the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market August 23, 2026



🎉 Family Day is Coming to the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market! 🎈 🎉 Family Day is Coming to the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market! 🎈

Presented in partnership with the City of Lake Forest Park and with generous support from 4Culture.



The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, a community-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.













Mark your calendars for Sunday, August 23, from 10am – 2pm and bring the whole family for a day filled with fresh local food, live music, and fun for all ages!10–11:45am | Mosquito Fleet – Enjoy an energetic blend of bluegrass, old-time, and Americana, bringing timeless traditions to life with a fresh, modern sound.12–2pm | Mariah Fraser – A local favorite, Mariah delights audiences of all ages with fun ukulele covers and interactive music.🫧 Bubble Station & Bouncy House🎨 Face painting🚗 Zucchini Races – Build, decorate, and race your own zucchini car!🖍️ Coloring activities & giveaways🚛 Explore a real City of Lake Forest Park big rig!And while you're here, shop the very best of the season from our local farmers and food producers, enjoy delicious prepared foods, sweet treats, artisan goods, beautiful flowers, and so much more.Celebrate summer, community, and the joy of spending time together at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market. See you there!