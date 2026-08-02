Statewide Burn Ban

Helicopter flying into wildfire smoke

Photo courtesy WA St DNR

As part of his proclamation of a wildfire emergency today, Governor Ferguson banned all unauthorized outdoor burning across Washington. As part of his proclamation of a wildfire emergency today, Governor Ferguson banned all unauthorized outdoor burning across Washington.

This comes as the National Weather Service has issued a historic “Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS)” warning — a level above red flag — for heat and gusty winds throughout Eastern Washington today.



This is the first time the weather service has issued such a warning in Washington, and it means new fires can grow out of control rapidly, our aircraft response may be limited by wind and smoke, and our already taxed wildland firefighters will be in more dangerous conditions.





"We are beyond grateful for partners from Washington National Guard, crews from 14 states, and even crews from Australia who are working together with our DNR firefighters to protect our lands, forests, and communities.

"With 10 large fires currently burning, and more than 425,000 acres burned so far this year, we are begging you to please do your part to prevent more of our state from burning"

20 fires are burning throughout Washington and Oregon with state resources deployed to two to three new fires a day in Washington. 20 fires are burning throughout Washington and Oregon with state resources deployed to two to three new fires a day in Washington.









