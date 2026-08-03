Annual Play Day in Kenmore August 15, 2026

Monday, August 3, 2026


Join us on Saturday, August 15 for our annual Play Day event full of games, activities, and fun! The event is held at Rhododendron Park 6910 NE 170th, and offers free recreational based activities for all ages.

This year welcomes Hank Heron, a musical performance, Inglemoor High School football and cheer programs, inflatables, and more! 

Check out all the event details including food vendors and parking information at Play Day.


Posted by DKH at 3:11 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  