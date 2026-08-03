Annual Play Day in Kenmore August 15, 2026
Monday, August 3, 2026
Join us on Saturday, August 15 for our annual Play Day event full of games, activities, and fun! The event is held at Rhododendron Park 6910 NE 170th, and offers free recreational based activities for all ages.
This year welcomes Hank Heron, a musical performance, Inglemoor High School football and cheer programs, inflatables, and more!
Check out all the event details including food vendors and parking information at Play Day.
0 comments:
Post a Comment