Shoreline Rotary to hear about Rolo's Heart Project Wednesday August 5, 2026



Be our Guest!! Join Shoreline Rotary on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 from 7:30 - 8:30am for our Rotary Meeting. Be our Guest!! Join Shoreline Rotary on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 from 7:30 - 8:30am for our Rotary Meeting.





Rose Kreider will be our guest speaker introducing us to the Rolo’s Heart Project. Rolo's Heart Project is a community initiative dedicated to supporting pet owners and animal rescue operations. It was founded by Rose Kreider following the loss of her beloved dog, Rolo, to congestive heart failure.



Core Mission and Impact







Grief Support: They provide comfort and emotional support resources to families navigating the painful loss of a pet.

Rescue and Adoption: They assist local animal rescue groups and promote adoption efforts to find homeless animals permanent families.

Emergency Veterinary Care: The project actively works toward establishing financial assistance systems for families facing sudden, expensive emergency veterinary procedures The meeting is at Shoreline College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, in the Quiet Dining Room of the PUB (Bldg 9000) The organization turns personal heartbreak into community action by focusing on three main areas of service







