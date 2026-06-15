Sound Transit is ready for Soccer

Monday, June 15, 2026



Sound Transit Sounder trains, light rail, and stations are ready for the FIFA soccer tournament, which starts today in Seattle - and will affect the entire region.

See this page from the agency which details the changes while FIFA is in town as well as accommodations for riders with mobility issues or limited English.

And even more information here

Here's something new: See anything unsafe on your ride? You can always contact Sound Transit security by texting 206-398-5268.

And remember that our stadium is rebranded as "Seattle Stadium" while matches are being played here.


Posted by DKH at 5:10 AM
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