Sound Transit is ready for Soccer
Monday, June 15, 2026
Sound Transit Sounder trains, light rail, and stations are ready for the FIFA soccer tournament, which starts today in Seattle - and will affect the entire region.
See this page from the agency which details the changes while FIFA is in town as well as accommodations for riders with mobility issues or limited English.
And even more information here
Here's something new: See anything unsafe on your ride? You can always contact Sound Transit security by texting 206-398-5268.
And remember that our stadium is rebranded as "Seattle Stadium" while matches are being played here.
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