Hillwood 4th of July Kids Parade

Highland Terrace 4th of July Kids Parade





Highland Terrace Neighborhood has hosted this for years. The wheels go around the block a couple times and then everyone enjoys cookies and juice.





There will be a Pre-Parade decorating station for the kids to embellish their rides and post parade there will be golf cart rides and face painting. Bring cookies, juice, saltwater taffy (it is tossed to the parade participants as they pass).





Meet at 2nd NW and 159th at 11am on the 4th







