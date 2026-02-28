KCRHA activates Tier 2 cold weather severe weather protocols February 27 through March 1, 2026
Saturday, February 28, 2026
February 27 – the morning of March 2
With overnight temperatures below 35 degrees for three days or more in the forecast, KCRHA is activating Tier 2 cold weather severe weather protocols beginning Friday, February 27 through Sunday, March 1 and winding down the morning of Monday, March 2.
As always, we may extend activation if the forecast shifts, in alignment with our Severe Weather Policy.
Cold Weather Shelter Information
