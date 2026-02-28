KCRHA activates Tier 2 cold weather severe weather protocols February 27 through March 1, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Activating Severe Weather: 
February 27 – the morning of March 2

With overnight temperatures below 35 degrees for three days or more in the forecast, KCRHA is activating Tier 2 cold weather severe weather protocols beginning Friday, February 27 through Sunday, March 1 and winding down the morning of Monday, March 2. 

As always, we may extend activation if the forecast shifts, in alignment with our Severe Weather Policy.

Cold Weather Shelter Information


