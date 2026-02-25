Sign-waving Sundays at Shoreline-Edmonds line continue March 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2026



Special "No Kings" rally Saturday, March 28 - look for details to come

Sunday Sign-wavings are scheduled for March 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2026 from 1-2pm, at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St. at the Shoreline-Edmonds line. Organized by local group Everyday Activists, participants are committed to the principles of nonviolent protest - and all are welcome to attend.

Sign-waving Sundays at Shoreline-Edmonds line continue,The steady stream of untruths, Constitutional disregard, and inhumanity emanating from President Trump, his billionaire buddies, and his enablers in Washington, D.C., can be disheartening.That's part of the goal - to make you feel powerless and stand down - but standing up with others who are concerned for the future of democracy, civil rights, and a healthy economy in our country can buoy your spirit and help build strong communities that say "no" to dictatorship and "yes" to rule of law.Bring a sign or just yourself (some signs will be available to borrow). Toiletries and shelf-stable food items will be accepted for donation to a local organization.Please note there isdue to a special nationwide "No Kings" rally on Saturday, March 28. Local events are planned, including in Shoreline. Watch for more details coming soon.