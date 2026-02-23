Alpha Delta offering scholarships to future teachers

Monday, February 23, 2026

All Seniors at Shorecrest, Shorewood, and Edmonds-Woodway High Schools who are planning a career in the field of Education are encouraged to apply for a $1,500 scholarship offered by Alpha Delta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa. 

A∆K is an international organization of women educators who support excellence in education, altruism, inclusion, and world understanding.
 
Alpha Delta Chapter, established in Shoreline in 1963, contributes to international and national projects as well as local schools, charities, and programs that facilitate education. Our local focus is on the Shoreline School District and schools (such as EW HS) where we have or have had members.
 
The Alpha Delta Scholarship, open to graduating seniors, may be accessed through each school's Scholarship Listing. The application is due March 26, 2026.

Selection will be based on scholarship, community service, and intent to become an educator. Questions may be sent to the Scholarship Committee at alphadeltaadk@gmail.com or your school's College and Career Center. 


