Public invited to Push-In Ceremony for new Ladder Truck at Fire Station 63

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Fire Station 63
Photo by Gidget Terpstra

Shoreline Fire Department invites community members to attend a traditional Push-In Ceremony for our new ladder truck on Monday February 23, 2026 at 8:00am at Station 63, 1410 NE 180th St, Shoreline WA 98155 in the North City Business District.

The Push-In Ceremony is a long-standing fire service tradition dating back to the days of horse-drawn apparatus, when firefighters would physically push equipment into the station after returning from a call. 

Today, the ceremony symbolizes pride, teamwork, and officially placing a new apparatus into service for the community.

The new ladder truck will continue to enhance Shoreline Fire’s ability to respond to structure fires, rescues, and other emergencies, providing increased capability and safety for both residents and firefighters.

Community members are welcome to attend as we celebrate this important addition to our fleet.


