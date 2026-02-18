What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – February 18 - 24, 2026
Wednesday, February 18, 2026
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
Shoreline is showing up in all the best ways this week, with creativity, connection, and community at the heart of it all. From celebrating local talent like featured artist Jennifer Ewing at SALVATION Artists & Makers Collective to family story time at the Shoreline Historical Museum, hands-on fix-it nights, cat film festivals, wine tastings, workshops, and cultural celebrations, there are so many opportunities to get out and engage.
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Events of the Week:
Featured Artist Jennifer Ewing at Salvation: Artist Collective
Through March 8, SALVATION – Artists & Makers Collective
Jennifer Ewing is a multidisciplinary artist living and working in Shoreline, WA. She makes art in a range of styles and mediums but is best known for her figurative work in soft pastels. Her work has been described as a range from 'lyrical impressionism' to 'romantic realism.' She is interested in telling women's stories and celebrating the beauty of nature.
Storytime @ at the Shoreline Historical Museum
Saturday, February 21 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Shoreline Historical Museum
Bring little learners to Storytime @ the Museum at the Shoreline Historical Museum! This engaging, family-friendly program invites children ages 1–8 (with an adult) to explore local history and the environment through stories, music, movement, and hands-on art activities.
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
Is CoHousing Right for You?
Wednesday, February 18 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Explore cohousing as an alternative to staying in a daunting home or moving into a costly retirement facility.
Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library
Wednesday, February 18 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own.
NY Cat Film Festival - at Landmark Crest Cinema Center, Shoreline
Wednesday, February 18 7:00 PM, Landmark's Crest Cinema Center
One-night-only celebrations of our favorite furry stars!
Memoir Writing Group
Thursday, February 19 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
This supportive group helps you preserve your memories in writing; participants are encouraged to bring any short pieces they have already written to share.
Ballinger Thriftway Westland Single Malt and Watchpost Tasting!
Friday, February 20 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Ballinger Thriftway
Since 2011, Westland’s world-renowned single malts have showcased the distinct flavors and character of the Pacific Northwest.
Lunar New Year Party - Middle School Night
Saturday, February 21 6:00 PM - 10:30 PM, Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
Hey Middle Schoolers! Ring in the year of the Horse at the Teen Center for our Lunar New Year party! Enjoy delicious food, participate in fun crafts, and celebrate the New Year with us.
Basic Bicycle Maintenance at the Shoreline Tool Library
Tuesday, February 24 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
Spend an evening at the Shoreline Tool Library learning the basics of maintaining your bike.
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
NY Dog Film Festival - at Landmark Crest Cinema Center, Shoreline
Wednesday, February 25 7:00 PM, Landmark's Crest Cinema Center
One-night-only celebrations of our favorite furry stars!
CityLearn: Understanding the Regional Shelter System
Thursday, February 26 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Shoreline City Hall
An introduction to the regional homeless shelter system and supports for people experiencing homelessness in Shoreline.
Third Place Commons Community Breakfast 2026
Wednesday, March 4 7:00 AM - 8:45 AM, Third Place Commons
As our largest fundraiser of the year, the Breakfast is a meaningful way to support the hundreds of free performances, events, and activities that serve the community year-round.
Shoreline Community Resource Fair
Thursday, March 5 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM, Spartan Recreation Center
Meet community organizations offering support with health, food, clothing, childcare, and day camp resources. This free event is a great opportunity to learn what’s available in our community and discover helpful services that support you and your family.
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
