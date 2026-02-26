HomeTechHacker: Getting Into Smart Home Tech Without Going All In

However, getting started with smart home technology doesn’t mean you need to dive headfirst into a fully automated setup.

Start small and build confidence





One of the easiest ways to dip your toes into smart home tech is with a smart plug





These little devices plug into your existing outlets and let you control anything plugged into them from your phone. Want to turn a lamp on at sunset or a coffee maker on from bed? A smart plug can do that.









Other one-off devices that are beginner-friendly include smart thermostats video doorbells , and smart bulbs . Many of these products connect directly to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled via their own app or a voice assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant. You don’t need a hub, a subscription, or a complicated setup.

Convenience and control, one device at a time





A single device can offer real value. A smart thermostat, for example, helps you save money by learning your heating and cooling preferences and adjusting automatically. A smart video doorbell gives you peace of mind when you're not home. Even something as simple as controlling your lights from your phone or voice can be surprisingly useful.





These small upgrades add up. They help you see the potential of smart home tech without locking you into a particular system or requiring a big upfront investment.





Tips for getting started





If you're thinking about trying your first smart device, here are a few quick tips:

Choose a product from a reputable brand with good app reviews

Make sure it's compatible with your phone or existing smart assistant

Start with something simple, like a smart plug or light bulb

I break this down in more detail in my guide on 5 Steps to Start Your Smart Home , which outlines a beginner-friendly approach to smart home success.

Ready to take the next step?



Marlon Buchanan is a best-selling author , IT Director, and founder of HomeTechHacker.com , a website with free resources to help you make the most of your home technology.









Some of the most useful smart devices work great on their own, no central hub required.