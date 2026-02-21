Shoreline LFP Lacrosse program is alive and well

Boys lacrosse. Photo by Matt Mulder

The Shoreline LFP Lacrosse program, a.k.a Sholax, has ebbed and flowed throughout the community since it was founded in 2012 as a boys youth and high school program.





However, after a solid run that included a 2016 home playoff win, it folded in 2017. It was resurrected in 2019, and was the only recreational sport in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park that continued in-person instruction throughout the pandemic - through strict adherence to recommended guidelines and protocols.

Friday March 20th vs Lake Stevens, Shorecrest High School 8pm

Thursday March 26th vs Lakeside, Shorecrest High School 8pm

Friday March 29th vs Archbishop Murphy, Shorecrest High School 8pm

Saturday April 4th vs Nathan Hale (Youth Night), Shoreline Stadium 7pm

Thursday April 9th vs Roosevelt, Shorecrest High School 8pm

Monday April 13th vs Bothell, Shoreline Stadium 8pm

Wednesday April 15th vs Seattle Prep, Shorecrest High School 8pm

Friday April 17th vs Stanwood, Shorecrest High School 8pm

Friday May 1st vs Kamiak (Senior Night), Shorecrest High School 8pm

Friday March 8th - Playoffs Begin





Girls lacrosse. Photo by Ken Suzuki

Tuesday March 10th vs NSI Snoqualmie, Shorecrest High School 8pm

Saturday March 28th vs Anacortes, Shorecrest High School 1pm

Tuesday March 31st vs Bainbridge (Youth Night), Shorecrest High School 8pm

Thursday April 2nd vs West Seattle, Shorecrest High School 8pm

Tuesday April 7th vs Lincoln, Shorecrest High School 8pm

Thursday April 30th vs Garfield, Shorecrest High School 8pm (Senior Night)

Saturday May 9th - Rainier Cup

THE HISTORY OF LACROSSE





unknown artist

Lacrosse is the oldest sport in North America with its origins with the indigenous people of North America as early as the 12th century. It is known as the “Creator’s Game,” “The Medicine Game,” “The Little Brother of War,” and “The Fastest Game on Two Feet.”

It is the national sport of Canada, and is set for its return to the Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles after a 120 year hiatus.

. It is an independent, non-profit, K-12 girls and boys club program that is not affiliated with the Shoreline school district. While they compete at the Varsity and JV level for boys, and Varsity for girls, they represent Shoreline as a unified front with players from both Shorecrest and Shorewood High Schools.BOYS VARSITY AND JUNIOR VARSITYThe boys Varsity team enters their thirteenth season in 2026, and are playoff eligible for the first time since 2021. They are led by:3x CaptainCanisius University Commit - NCAA Division I2023 and 2025 All-Conference2x Captain2025 All-Conference1x Captain1x Captain2025 All-ConferenceThey compete in the WESCo conference with Shorecrest High School and Shoreline Stadium as their home fields. They have their most competitive schedule to date, and will be facing six of the nine NCAA Division I commits from Washington State from the 2026 graduating class. The JV team enters its fourth season since its formation in 2023.BOYS VARSITY HOME GAMESGIRLS VARSITYThe girls Varsity team enters their third season since its formation in 2024. They are led by:3x Captain2024 and 2025 All-Conference2x Captain2x Captain2x Captain2x Captain2025 All-ConferenceThey compete in the Metro Conference with Shorecrest High School as their home field, and are looking to build off of a successful 2025 campaign that resulted in their first ever Rainier Cup playoff appearance.GIRLS VARSITY HOME GAMES