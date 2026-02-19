Shorewood Drama organizes clothing drive for The Works

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Shorewood High School Drama hosted a Winter Clothing Drive in January, and teacher Amy Potter wants to express gratitude for the amazing community!

Thank you to everyone who donated underwear, socks, and coats — and helped us “build a snowman” along the way! Your generosity will make a real difference this winter.



All donations will be given to The Works, which provides clothing and personal products to Shoreline families in need.



We are so proud of our students and families for coming together to support our community!



Ms. Pottinger and the SW Drama team organized this event to benefit children in our area.







