Help Shoreline plan new paths and connections around the light rail stations - take the survey
Thursday, February 19, 2026
We are looking at new paths and connections around the light rail stations and the surrounding neighborhoods.
Tell us how you travel around and near the stations.
Where do you want to go and where would you like to see new paths and connections?
We want to plan now for new paths and shortcuts developers will add in useful places as these areas redevelop over the coming decades.
Please fill-out a brief survey on our Engage Shoreline webpage
As a thank you, you can enter a raffle to win a $50 gift card. Winners will be randomly selected from those who provide an email address. The survey closes March 8, 2026.
