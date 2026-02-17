Sculpture unveiling on Edmonds waterfront February 19, 2026
Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Art Walk Edmonds invites the community to a special unveiling event on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 5:30pm at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, celebrating the installation of a striking new sculpture titled “Memories” by artist Ken Barnes.
Carved from a 3,000-pound block of granite and shaped into the form of a whale’s tail, “Memories” is both visually commanding and deeply personal. Barnes created the piece in honor of his late wife, drawing inspiration from the waterfront—a place that held special meaning for both of them.
“After my wife passed, I found myself needing to make something,” Barnes shared.
“Adele loved strolling along cobbled beaches, looking out over the water for whales and anything else that might surface. Knowing this sculpture now lives by a waterfront like the ones she loved feels incredibly meaningful to me.”
“Memories” has found a new home, at least temporarily, at the east entrance of the Edmonds Waterfront Center, where visitors can experience it up close in a quiet, contemplative setting.
The public is invited to attend the unveiling and experience this moving work of art that blends personal story, craftsmanship, and the spirit of Edmonds’ creative community.
Edmonds Waterfront Center 220 Railroad Ave Box 717, Edmonds WA 98020
