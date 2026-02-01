1st LD telephone town hall February 23, 2026

Thursday, February 19, 2026


Join your 1st District legislators for a live telephone town hall on Monday, February 23, 2026 from 6:30pm to 7:30pm. 

Sen. Derek Stanford and Reps. Davina Duerr and Shelley Kloba will share updates on the 2026 session and answer your questions.

How to participate

Calls will go out throughout the district. If you don't automatically get a call at 6:30pm, you can join by calling 855-756-7520 and entering the ID code 129671# after the prompt.


Posted by DKH at 3:29 AM
