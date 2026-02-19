Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal held a Town Hall at Lake Forest Park

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal held a town hall at Third Place Commons in Lake Forest Park Town Center on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Tickets were free but reservations were required. Chairs filled the entire floor area, leaving only the few tables near the front door for diners.

She discussed her Committee work, the Epstein Administration, the debacle that is now DHS and ICE and importantly the Cost of Everyday Living.





There were no empty seats at the Third Place Commons



After, Pramila took questions from attendees and answered their questions for about hour. She advised some folks she would reconnect with them about their concern.





Interestingly, roughly 2/3 of attendees were at their first Town Hall Meeting. People are worried!







