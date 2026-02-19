Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal held a Town Hall at Lake Forest Park

Thursday, February 19, 2026

Pramila Jayapal addresses the crowd
Photo by Chris Snyder

By Chris Snyder

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal held a town hall at Third Place Commons in Lake Forest Park Town Center on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.
 
Tickets were free but reservations were required. Chairs filled the entire floor area, leaving only the few tables near the front door for diners.

She discussed her Committee work, the Epstein Administration, the debacle that is now DHS and ICE and importantly the Cost of Everyday Living.

There were no empty seats at the Third Place Commons

After, Pramila took questions from attendees and answered their questions for about hour. She advised some folks she would reconnect with them about their concern.

Interestingly, roughly 2/3 of attendees were at their first Town Hall Meeting. People are worried!


Posted by DKH at 4:08 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  