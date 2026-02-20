Ash Wednesday - February 18, 2026 - the start of Lent
Friday, February 20, 2026
Ash Wednesday marks the starting date of Lent, which is seven weeks of prayer, fasting and almsgiving before the arrival of Easter.
Locally, St. Mark, 18033 15th Pl NE, begins St Mark's Fridays in Lent on Friday February 20, 2026.
Every Friday in Lent we will have Daily Mass at 9am, followed by all Day Eucharistic Adoration
We are also offering extended confessions at 5pm, Stations of the Cross at 6pm with Salmon Dinner immediately following.We invite you and your families to join us.Please see the Lenten calendar for the full schedule of our parish family.
St. Luke 322 N 175th and Christ the King in North Seattle 405 N 117th will alternate services, offering both English and Spanish.
