Shorecrest High School VEX Robotics team does well in league play
Friday, February 20, 2026
|Shorecrest Robotics Team
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Congratulations are in order for the Shorecrest High School VEX Robotics team's results at their last night of league play, which was an exciting night!
- 6 of the 8 teams competed in the final elimination
- 3 teams made it to semi finals
- 1 team made it to the last match but had a heart-wrenching battery failure during the tournament
The top Shorecrest team in league competition was team M. These students will be competing in the state tournament in March:
- Leon Hardt
- Ryan Amberg
- Greyson Grams
- Ethan Urquhart
- Carrot Yuen
0 comments:
Post a Comment