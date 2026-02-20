Shorecrest High School VEX Robotics team does well in league play

Friday, February 20, 2026

Shorecrest Robotics Team
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Congratulations are in order for the Shorecrest High School VEX Robotics team's results at their last night of league play, which was an exciting night!
  • 6 of the 8 teams competed in the final elimination
  • 3 teams made it to semi finals
  • 1 team made it to the last match but had a heart-wrenching battery failure during the tournament
Shares advisor Kari Potter, "Everyone performed so well, and I'm super proud of our students!"

The top Shorecrest team in league competition was team M. These students will be competing in the state tournament in March: 
  • Leon Hardt
  • Ryan Amberg
  • Greyson Grams
  • Ethan Urquhart
  • Carrot Yuen

