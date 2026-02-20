32nd District Telephone Town Hall with Salomon and Davies February 24, 2026
Friday, February 20, 2026
Do you have thoughts or questions about the millionaire's tax bill or anything else about the 2026 legislative session? Then you should attend our 32nd District 2026 mid-session telephone town hall!
Rep. Davis and I are thrilled to invite you to our town hall meeting, where we will give a mid-session update, discuss the important legislative issues facing our district and state, and then host a moderated Q&A where we can hear directly from you.
This is our chance to hear what is working, what isn’t, and what more we can do to ensure that we are succeeding at the most important part of our job: acting as your voice in Olympia.
Check out the event details and submit questions here. To join, dial 855-756-7520 ext. 130470#
Can’t make our town hall? I’d still love to hear from you! Send me an email at Jesse.Salomon@leg.wa.gov, or give me a call at 360-786-7662.
--Sen. Jesse Salomon
