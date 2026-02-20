Taking a nap on the nearest dock

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

It was a cold and windy day on Thursday. The wind pushed the water into a choppy surface on the Salish Sea.





Photo by Lee Lageschulte

At Edmonds, the waves smacked up against the beach in frothy rows.





Photo by Lee Lageschulte

No fool, this seal found a comfy dock to take a nap and avoid all the wave action.





Seals are common at the Edmonds waterfront. Mothers find the beach near the ferry a cozy place to leave the baby while mom goes hunting for dinner.





She never goes too far and will stick her head out of the water to watch if you get too close to her baby.





But today, it was just nap time.







