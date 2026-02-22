Jobs: WSDOT Facilities Planner 2
Sunday, February 22, 2026
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$76,948 – $103,446 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking a skilled and motivated Facilities Planner 2 to join our Northwest Region team in Shoreline, WA. Well-maintained facilities are essential to keeping Washington moving, and this role plays a key part in ensuring our buildings and sites are safe, functional, and ready to support critical transportation operations.
The Facilities Planner 2 provides facility planning and program development support for existing state-owned facilities, while evaluating development opportunities to maximize space utilization for program delivery and equipment maintenance.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
0 comments:
Post a Comment