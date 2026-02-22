GriefShare Support Group seminar begins March 1, 2026
Sunday, February 22, 2026
The grieving process often takes a toll on our being, our daily life, and our dreams for the future. Fortunately, there are support groups to help you move through the grieving process.
Coming up in March is a special GriefShare Support Group* seminar to help those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one, regardless of whether it is recent or some time ago.
The GriefShare* support group is a safe, welcoming, intimate place where people who previously lost a loved one and understand the difficult emotions of grief can discuss with someone their needs, emotions, and how to move forward in their life journey.
The GriefShare support group in Shoreline, beginning on March 1, 2026 is a 13-week series where people can discover what to expect in the days ahead and what’s “normal” in grief. Since there are no neat, orderly stages of grief, you’ll learn helpful ways of coping with grief, in all its unpredictability—and gain solid support each step of the way.
Talking with other people who understand what you’re experiencing brings great comfort, normalizes the grief experience, and offers a supportive environment to work through your grief.
“The well-crafted print material with thoughtful questions, along with the shared personal experience and videos provided an excellent framework,” stated Rich Ockwell, a participant in an earlier seminar.
He added, “The varied responses and discussions in our group created an “us” atmosphere of support, comfort, and encouragement.”
The seminars will be held on Sunday afternoons beginning Sunday, March 1, and concluding on May 24. There is no charge to participate in these seminars. (This is a small group seminar with a limited number of participants. Reserve your space soon.)
A workbook is available for $20 if desired. For more information and registration, contact Sherwood Sage at sherwoodsage@juno.com or call 206-920-8933.
Some of the subjects discussed are:
Peace in the Midst of Grief, Your Grief Journey, Loneliness & Sadness, How to Ask For and Accept Help, Fearful & Overwhelmed, Grief & Your Household, Caring for Grieving Children, Grief & Your Friendships, Resources for Healing, and How Do I Know I’m Healing?
The absence of your loved one stings in a million ways, but there are things you can do that will help soothe the pain. Join now for these valuable lessons and discussions to help you through these challenges.
The seminars are provided at the Berean Bible Church, 2345 N 185th St (at 1st Ave NE and N 185th St) in Shoreline.
*GriefShare is an international non-profit organization providing tools and resources to local, independent groups throughout the United States and many other countries.
0 comments:
Post a Comment