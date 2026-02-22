Business Spotlight: Salvation - Reclaiming Creativity in Shoreline
Sunday, February 22, 2026
Salvation: Reclaiming Creativity in Shoreline
Step into Salvation and discover a shop where art, community, and connection come to life.
More than just a boutique, Salvation is a vibrant Artists and Makers Collective designed to be a creative playground for Shoreline. Founded by Ali Kurhan, a local RN and lifelong maker, the shop is a unique blend of artistry and care. The name Salvation reflects our roots in upcycling materials and the belief that there is power in Reclaiming Creativity, our brand mission and tagline. It is a place where forgotten objects find new life and neighbors gather to reclaim their own creative spirits.
Q&A with Ali Kurhan
What inspired you to start Salvation?
Salvation is a love letter to artists and makers everywhere and to my community of Shoreline, where I'm raising my daughter. Our logo is a heartbeat because it symbolizes the passion at the core of all creative acts. It represents the life we breathe into reclaimed materials and the shared pulse of a community that creates together. It's built on pure joy and resilience.
What does your business provide for the community?
We offer a warm and analog space to disconnect from the digital world. Beyond our immersive experiences like psychic readings and DIY stations, we provide a vital platform for more than 50 local artists to share their stories and sell their designs. We have curated a gallery and boutique that serves as a hub for meaningful gift giving, allowing our neighbors to support local talent while finding one of a kind treasures.
Why Shoreline?
I live within walking distance! Salvation was designed specifically for my neighbors. Every item is curated intentionally to reflect the needs of this community. It’s an honor to provide a retail venue that promotes the local artists who make this region so special.
What are your future goals?
We're moving into an exciting new phase focused on deepening our support for the local creative economy.
Our goal is to continue providing a platform for artists through collaborative events, monthly Featured Artist Gallery Premiers, and an ever-evolving selection of boutique offerings. We will also soon offer Salvation as a private event space for small parties. As the weather warms up, look for outdoor fairy garden events and pop-up markets in our yard.
Upcoming Events:
Featured Artist: Jennifer Ewing
· Dates: February 6 through March 8 - Body Language
· Special Events: New Growth Night Market - Pop up Art and Vendor Market in our Yard - March 21, 6-9pm (and monthly thereafter)
Visit us Friday through Sunday | Open at 10:05 AM til 6 PM
Connect with SALVATION – Artists & Makers Collective
15419 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA
https://salvationshop.com
ali@salvationshop.com
Instagram: @salvationartscollective
